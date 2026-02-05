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Poster of Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
8.3

Bebe Main Badmash Banuga

, 2026
Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
India / Drama
Poster of Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
8.3

Synopsis

A gangster-in-training kidnaps the daughter of a prominent businessman in an attempt to win his boss' favour, but gets caught up in a web of deceit and conflict.

Cast

Aveera Singh Masson
Jagjeet Sandhu
Raghavv Bbhanot
Anil kheterpal
Samreet Bajwa
Ritu
Aashish Duggal
Rakesh Dhamija
Director Sukhminder Dhanjal
Writer Sukhminder Dhanjal, Gurpreet Bhullar, Nihal Purba
Composer Crowny Singh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $18,718
Production Friday Russh Motion Pictures
Also known as
Bebe Main Badmash Banuga

Film rating

8.3
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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