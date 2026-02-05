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8.3
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Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
8.3
Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
, 2026
Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
India / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.3
Synopsis
A gangster-in-training kidnaps the daughter of a prominent businessman in an attempt to win his boss' favour, but gets caught up in a web of deceit and conflict.
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Cast
Aveera Singh Masson
Jagjeet Sandhu
Raghavv Bbhanot
Anil kheterpal
Samreet Bajwa
Ritu
Aashish Duggal
Rakesh Dhamija
Director
Sukhminder Dhanjal
Writer
Sukhminder Dhanjal
,
Gurpreet Bhullar
,
Nihal Purba
Composer
Crowny Singh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$18,718
Production
Friday Russh Motion Pictures
Also known as
Bebe Main Badmash Banuga
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 5 February 2026
Showtimes
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