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4.8
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The Assistant
4.8
The Assistant
, 2025
Czlowiek do wszystkiego
Poland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Synopsis
Unemployed Joseph Marti is hired as an assistant to Mr. Tobler, an inventor. However, it turns out that the inventions are useless and Marti becomes a Man for everything while he plunges into the everyday routines of Mr. and Mrs. Tobler.
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Cast
Juliusz Chrzastowski
Roman Gancarczyk
Ewa Kolasinska
Andrzej Konopka
Michal Majnicz
Aleksandra Nowosadko
Marta Ojrzynska
Piotr Trojan
Malgorzata Zawadzka
Agnieszka Zulewska
Juliusz Chrząstowski
Director
Anna Sasnal
,
Wilhelm Sasnal
Writer
Anna Sasnal
,
Wilhelm Sasnal
,
Robert Walser
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2025
Also known as
Czlowiek do wszystkiego, The Assistant, Człowiek do wszystkiego, A Man For Everything
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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