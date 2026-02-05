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Poster of The Assistant
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Assistant
4.8

The Assistant

, 2025
Czlowiek do wszystkiego
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Assistant
4.8

Synopsis

Unemployed Joseph Marti is hired as an assistant to Mr. Tobler, an inventor. However, it turns out that the inventions are useless and Marti becomes a Man for everything while he plunges into the everyday routines of Mr. and Mrs. Tobler.

Cast

Juliusz Chrzastowski
Roman Gancarczyk
Ewa Kolasinska
Andrzej Konopka
Michal Majnicz
Aleksandra Nowosadko
Marta Ojrzynska
Piotr Trojan
Malgorzata Zawadzka
Agnieszka Zulewska
Agnieszka Zulewska
Juliusz Chrząstowski
Juliusz Chrząstowski
Director Anna Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
Writer Anna Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal, Robert Walser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Czlowiek do wszystkiego, The Assistant, Człowiek do wszystkiego, A Man For Everything

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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