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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Nancy Meyers Film

Untitled Nancy Meyers Film

, 2026
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
USA
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Cast

Jude Law
Jude Law
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Director Nancy Meyers
Writer Nancy Meyers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 December 2027
Release date
23 December 2027 Brazil
24 December 2027 USA
Also known as
Paris Paramount

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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