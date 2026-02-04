Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
, 2026
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
USA
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Jude Law
Emma Mackey
Kieran Culkin
Owen Wilson
Penelope Cruz
Director
Nancy Meyers
Writer
Nancy Meyers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 December 2027
Release date
23 December 2027
Brazil
24 December 2027
USA
Also known as
Paris Paramount
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree