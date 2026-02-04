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Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.
3.9
Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.
, 2026
Hüddam 6:Cinnet
Turkey / Horror, Detective, Thriller
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.9
Synopsis
Hüddam 6:Cinnet
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Cast
Eser Agcali
Orhan
Zisan Özlem Akçali
Elif
Ali Kemal Aydin
Ömer
Oguzhan Özden
Oguz
Murat Özen
Hakan
Director
Utku Uçar
Writer
Utku Uçar
Composer
Utku Uçar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$50,000
Worldwide Gross
$283,563
Production
Hayal Sanat
Also known as
Hüddam 6: Cinnet
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Film rating
3.9
Rate
13
votes
3.4
IMDb
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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