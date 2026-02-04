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Poster of Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.
3.9

Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.

, 2026
Hüddam 6:Cinnet
Turkey / Horror, Detective, Thriller
Poster of Orhan's reality unravels when an unseen force begins manipulating his thoughts, pushing him toward a devastating descent into madness.
3.9

Synopsis

Hüddam 6:Cinnet

Cast

Eser Agcali
Orhan
Zisan Özlem Akçali
Elif
Ali Kemal Aydin
Ömer
Oguzhan Özden
Oguz
Murat Özen
Hakan
Director Utku Uçar
Writer Utku Uçar
Composer Utku Uçar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $50,000
Worldwide Gross $283,563
Production Hayal Sanat
Also known as
Hüddam 6: Cinnet

Film rating

3.9
Rate 13 votes
3.4 IMDb
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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