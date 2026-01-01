Menu
Poster of Sampo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sampo

Sampo

Sampo 18+
Synopsis

Based on Finnish mythology; Lemminkäinen woos the fair Annikki and battles the evil witch Louhi. Louhi kidnaps Annikki to compel her brother to build for her a Sampo, a magical device that creates salt, grain, and gold. When Lemminkäinen fails to recover the Sampo, Louhi steals the sun, plunging the world into frozen darkness.
Country Finland / USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1959
Budget 1,000,000,000 FIM
Production Suomi-Filmi, Mosfilm
Also known as
Sampo, The Day the Earth Froze, A csodálatos malom, Carobna vodenica, Das gestohlene Glück, Satu sammosta, Сампо, 魔法の水車 サンポ
Director
Aleksandr Ptushko
Cast
Urho Somersalmi
Anna Orochko
Ivan Voronov
Andris Osins
Ada Wójcik
4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Quotes
Troll [Ilmarinen hammers a viking ship out of molten iron, greatly distressing Louhi's trolls] What is to become of us?
