Based on Finnish mythology; Lemminkäinen woos the fair Annikki and battles the evil witch Louhi. Louhi kidnaps Annikki to compel her brother to build for her a Sampo, a magical device that creates salt, grain, and gold. When Lemminkäinen fails to recover the Sampo, Louhi steals the sun, plunging the world into frozen darkness.
CountryFinland / USSR
Runtime1 hour 7 minutes
Production year1959
Budget1,000,000,000 FIM
ProductionSuomi-Filmi, Mosfilm
Also known as
Sampo, The Day the Earth Froze, A csodálatos malom, Carobna vodenica, Das gestohlene Glück, Satu sammosta, Сампо, 魔法の水車 サンポ