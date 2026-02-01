Menu
Poster of Ashakal Aayiram
1 poster
Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram
Synopsis

The tale of ego clashes between Dad & Son, who is an accidental actor and another an aspiring actor respectively. Movie is the struggle of the mother to hold the family together which revolves around cinema & fame.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Ashakal Aayiram
Director
G. Prajith
Cast
Jayaram
Kalidas Jayaram
Ishaani Krishna
Anand Manmadhan
Dileep Menon
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
