Poster of Lockdown
1 poster
Lockdown
Synopsis

During a national emergency, Anita finds herself isolated at home while facing personal challenges. As she adapts to the new reality, an unexpected situation tests her resilience and changes her perspective on life.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 December 2025
Release date
18 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Lyca Productions
Cast
Anupama Parameswaran
Revathi
Abhirami
Charlie
Livingston
Nirosha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
