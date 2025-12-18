Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Lockdown
Lockdown
Lockdown
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
During a national emergency, Anita finds herself isolated at home while facing personal challenges. As she adapts to the new reality, an unexpected situation tests her resilience and changes her perspective on life.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 December 2025
Release date
18 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Lyca Productions
Also known as
Lockdown
Cast
Anupama Parameswaran
Revathi
Abhirami
Charlie
Livingston
Nirosha
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree