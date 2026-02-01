Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 1100 ₽
Films
TheatreHD: Оперный фестиваль Россини: Эрмиона
18+
Opera
Tickets from 1100 ₽
Country
Italy
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Cast
Juan Diego Flórez
Enea Scala
Michele Mariotti
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
13 February
from 1100 ₽
All cinemas
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
