Poster of Paatki
1 poster
Paatki

Paatki

Paatki
Synopsis

A man certain of his guilt faces a world certain of his innocence, and the truth shatters them both.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2026
Production AMP Studio
Also known as
Director
Abhinay Deshmukh
Cast
Gaurav Paswala
Shraddha Dangar
Hiten Tejwani
Suchita Trivedi
Karan Joshi
Film rating

9.3
Rate 12 votes
9.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
