Films
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness
Comedy
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Anastasia, 55 years old, gets pregnant with the baby of her daughter, who can't conceive against the law and against her husband's will, thus swirling the lives of four people in absurdity. A true story from Sofia, Bulgaria, 2017.
Expand
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026
Bulgaria
Budget
€490,000
Production
Cine Media, MQ Pictures Ltd.
Also known as
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness
Director
Zornitsa Sophia
Cast
Stefka Yanorova
Daria Simeonova
Vladimir Zombori
Gerasim Georgiev
Jaklin Docheva
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
