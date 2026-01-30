Menu
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness

Synopsis

Anastasia, 55 years old, gets pregnant with the baby of her daughter, who can't conceive against the law and against her husband's will, thus swirling the lives of four people in absurdity. A true story from Sofia, Bulgaria, 2017.
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026 Bulgaria
Budget €490,000
Production Cine Media, MQ Pictures Ltd.
Also known as
3.0 Kilograms of Happiness
Director
Zornitsa Sophia
Cast
Stefka Yanorova
Daria Simeonova
Vladimir Zombori
Gerasim Georgiev
Jaklin Docheva
