7.7
IMDb Rating: 7.7
2 posters
Tickets from 290 ₽
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand
Il était une fois Michel Legrand
18+
Biography
Documentary
Music
Synopsis
Using never-before-seen archives and personal accounts, the film looks back on a lifetime dedicated to music, and the career of a man who served it masterfully to the very end.
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$169,297
Production
MACT Productions, Le Sous Marin production, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Il était une fois Michel Legrand, Once upon a time Michel Legrand, Однажды... Мишель Легран, ミシェル・ルグラン 世界を変えた映画音楽家
Director
David Dessites
Cast
Michel Legrand
Marc Michel Le Bévillon
Pierre Boussaguet
David Dessites
Oscar Peterson
7.7
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Moskino Elbrus
17:10
from 570 ₽
Moskino Rassvet
19:00
from 650 ₽
26 February
from 290 ₽
27 February
from 480 ₽
28 February
from 630 ₽
1 March
from 740 ₽
Moskino Elbrus
g. Moskva, Kavkazskiy b-r, 17, tsentr «Mesto vstrechi Elbrus»
2D, SUB
17:10
from 570 ₽
Moskino Rassvet
g. Moskva, ul. Zoi i Aleksandra Kosmodemyanskih, 23, tsentr «Mesto vstrechi Rassvet»
2D, SUB
19:00
from 650 ₽
Moskino Vympel
Sviblovo
2D, SUB
19:00
from 290 ₽
