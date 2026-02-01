Menu
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand
7.7 IMDb
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand

Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand

Il était une fois Michel Legrand 18+
Tickets from 290 ₽

Synopsis

Using never-before-seen archives and personal accounts, the film looks back on a lifetime dedicated to music, and the career of a man who served it masterfully to the very end.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $169,297
Production MACT Productions, Le Sous Marin production, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Il était une fois Michel Legrand, Once upon a time Michel Legrand, Однажды... Мишель Легран, ミシェル・ルグラン 世界を変えた映画音楽家
Director
David Dessites
Cast
Michel Legrand
Marc Michel Le Bévillon
Pierre Boussaguet
David Dessites
Oscar Peterson
Moskino Elbrus g. Moskva, Kavkazskiy b-r, 17, tsentr «Mesto vstrechi Elbrus»
2D, SUB
17:10 from 570 ₽
Moskino Rassvet g. Moskva, ul. Zoi i Aleksandra Kosmodemyanskih, 23, tsentr «Mesto vstrechi Rassvet»
2D, SUB
19:00 from 650 ₽
Moskino Vympel
Sviblovo
2D, SUB
19:00 from 290 ₽
