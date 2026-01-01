Menu
The film tells the story of Defne, who faces a deadly battle against sinister entities that come along with the caregiver she hired for her bedridden grandmother.

Babil-i Cin 2
Synopsis

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $27,462
Production Mert Yapim Medya
Director
Anastasiya Duz
Cast
Atay Demirtasli
Gulsum Oyku Dogrugiden
Sengül Kaya
Sinem Kayaoglu
Tugçe Nalbatoglu
2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
