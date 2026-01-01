Menu
Kinoafisha Films Holy Boom

Holy Boom

Holy Boom 18+
Synopsis

A random explosion connects three stories, where strangers are trying to find some way to live on the edge of legality.
Country Albania / Cyprus / Greece
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2018
Production 90 Productions, Albanian National Center of Cinematography (QKK), Blunatic Pictures
Also known as
Holy Boom
Director
Maria Lafi
Cast
Gerasimos Skiadaressis
Ifigeneia Tzola
Nikos Zeginoglou
Kasem Hoxha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Stills
