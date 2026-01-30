Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Prakambanam
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Prakambanam

Prakambanam

Prakambanam
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Three college buddies navigate campus politics and pranks at their Ernakulam hostel until a surprise event throws their world into hilarious disarray.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Lakshminath Creations, Navarasa Films, Stone Bench Films
Also known as
Prakambanam
Director
Vijesh Panathur
Cast
Sheethal Joseph
Azees Nedumangad
Ganapathi
Rajesh Madhavan
Sagar Surya
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more