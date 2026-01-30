Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Prakambanam
Prakambanam
Prakambanam
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Three college buddies navigate campus politics and pranks at their Ernakulam hostel until a surprise event throws their world into hilarious disarray.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Lakshminath Creations, Navarasa Films, Stone Bench Films
Also known as
Prakambanam
Director
Vijesh Panathur
Cast
Sheethal Joseph
Azees Nedumangad
Ganapathi
Rajesh Madhavan
Sagar Surya
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree