Poster of And There Was Evening and There Was Morning
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films And There Was Evening and There Was Morning

And There Was Evening and There Was Morning

E fu sera e fu mattina 18+
Synopsis

In the main square of the town of Avila, everybody is celebrating the feast of Saint Eurosia, protector of earth's harvest. But something is happening in the village bar...
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2014
Budget €70,000
Production Obiettivo Cinema, Comune Di Alba, Comune Di La Morra
Also known as
E fu sera e fu mattina, And There Was Evening and There Was Morning
Director
Emanuele Caruso
Cast
Albino Marino
Lorenzo Pedrotti
Francesca Risoli
Sara Francesca Spelta
Simone Riccioni
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
