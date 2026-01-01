Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
1 poster
And There Was Evening and There Was Morning
And There Was Evening and There Was Morning
E fu sera e fu mattina
18+
Drama
Synopsis
In the main square of the town of Avila, everybody is celebrating the feast of Saint Eurosia, protector of earth's harvest. But something is happening in the village bar...
Expand
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2014
Budget
€70,000
Production
Obiettivo Cinema, Comune Di Alba, Comune Di La Morra
Also known as
E fu sera e fu mattina, And There Was Evening and There Was Morning
Director
Emanuele Caruso
Cast
Albino Marino
Lorenzo Pedrotti
Francesca Risoli
Sara Francesca Spelta
Simone Riccioni
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
