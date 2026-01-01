Menu
Synopsis

Parable about lonely old peasant, living in radiation area after catastrophe in Chernobyl.
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1995
Production Kadr-2
Also known as
Dusha moya, Mariya, Душа моя, Мария, Lelkem, Maria, Maria, My Soul
Director
Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Cast
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Vladimir Korpus
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
