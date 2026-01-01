Menu
Synopsis

A chronicle of the life of Yasui Santetsu, a 17th century master of go who turned his attention to astronomy and created a new calendar for Japan. Based on the life of Santetsu Yasui (December 27, 1639-November 1, 1715), appointed as the first official astronomer in the Edo Period and would go on to create the Jokyo calendar at the imperial request.
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2012
Worldwide Gross $9,405,840
Production Asahi Shimbun, Chubu-nippon Broadcasting Company (CBC), East Japan Marketing & Communications Inc.
Also known as
Tenchi meisatsu, Tenchi: The Samurai Astronomer, 天地明察, Познавший тайны Неба и Земли: Самурай-звездочёт, Тэнти: Самурай-астроном
Director
Yôjirô Takita
Cast
Junichi Okada
Shota Sometani
Aoi Miyazaki
Yû Yokoyama
Kiichi Nakai
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
