A chronicle of the life of Yasui Santetsu, a 17th century master of go who turned his attention to astronomy and created a new calendar for Japan. Based on the life of Santetsu Yasui (December 27, 1639-November 1, 1715), appointed as the first official astronomer in the Edo Period and would go on to create the Jokyo calendar at the imperial request.
CountryJapan
Runtime2 hours 21 minutes
Production year2012
Worldwide Gross$9,405,840
ProductionAsahi Shimbun, Chubu-nippon Broadcasting Company (CBC), East Japan Marketing & Communications Inc.
Also known as
Tenchi meisatsu, Tenchi: The Samurai Astronomer, 天地明察, Познавший тайны Неба и Земли: Самурай-звездочёт, Тэнти: Самурай-астроном