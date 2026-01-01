While in Shanghai reporting on the Sino-Japanese war, Chris Hunter, a shrewd news reporter, meets pilot Alma Harding. She does not trust him, but he manages to hire her as his assistant. During an adventurous expedition through the jungles of South America, her opinion of him begins to change.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year1938
Budget$1,564,000
ProductionMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Too Hot to Handle, Abenteuer in China, Amico pubblico n.1, Braziliai kaland, Chikyû o kakeru otoko, Dva suparnika, Dwaj rywale, El irresistible, Først på pletten, Het begon in China, L'amico pubblico n. 1, Let 'Em All Talk, Liebe, die vom Himmel fällt, Mitt i elden, Mystiki apostoli, Over alle grenser, Repórteres à Prova de Fogo, Sob o Céu dos Trópicos, Sucedió en China, Suoraan tuleen, Un envoyé spécial, Un envoyé très spécial..., Zu heiß zum Anfassen, Μυστική αποστολή, Слишком рискованно, 地球を駆ける男