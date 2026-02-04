Menu
Wiener Staatsoper: Don Giovanni
Wiener Staatsoper: Don Giovanni

Wiener Staatsoper: Don Giovanni 18+
Country Austria
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Director
Barrie Kosky
Cast
Kate Lindsey
Hanna-Elisabeth Müller
Baltika
19:30 from 1100 ₽
Kinomaks Mozaika
19:30 from 1100 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 1100 ₽
Kinomaks Mozaika
Kozhuhovskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 1100 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 1100 ₽
