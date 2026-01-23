András and Péter are two young men trying to make it big with their rock band in Budapest in the early 1980s. When the opportunity arises to attend the wedding of András's cousin in Transylvania, they decide to take it as a chance to raise some money. Once there, they embark on an unexpected adventure.
CountryHungary
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026
Romania
Budget€5,000,000
Worldwide Gross$337,620
ProductionSzupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Magyar Menyegzo, Hungarian Wedding, Magyar menyegző, Nuntă în Ardeal, Ungari pulm