Hungarian Wedding

Magyar Menyegzo 18+
Synopsis

András and Péter are two young men trying to make it big with their rock band in Budapest in the early 1980s. When the opportunity arises to attend the wedding of András's cousin in Transylvania, they decide to take it as a chance to raise some money. Once there, they embark on an unexpected adventure.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026 Romania
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $337,620
Production Szupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Magyar Menyegzo, Hungarian Wedding, Magyar menyegző, Nuntă în Ardeal, Ungari pulm
Director
Csaba Káel
Cast
Franciska Törőcsik
Tamás Kovács
Barnabás Rohonyi
Katalin Bíborka András
Zsolt Anger
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
