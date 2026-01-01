Menu
Poster of NT Live: All My Sons
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films NT Live: All My Sons

NT Live: All My Sons

National Theatre Live: All My Sons
Synopsis

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) feature in a five-star, triumphantly acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play, from visionary director Ivo Van Hove (A View from the Bridge). One family, the heart of the American dream. When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions? Filmed live from the West End, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) also feature in this disturbingly prescient play.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Great Britain
Director
Ivo van Hove
Cast
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu
Tom Glynn-Carney
Tom Glynn-Carney
Hayley Squires
Hayley Squires
Cast and Crew

Film rating

