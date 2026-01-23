Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Magic Mushrooms
Magic Mushrooms
Magic Mushrooms
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Mysterious mushrooms trigger odd events in Kanjikkuzhi village. Friends investigating their origin discover a web of folklore and scientific mysteries that challenge the boundary between natural and supernatural.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$9,654
Production
Manjadi Creations
Also known as
Magic Mushrooms
Director
Nadirsha
Cast
Aju Varghese
Meenakshi Dinesh
Santhivila Dinesh
Johny Antony
Abin Bino
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.0
Rate
14
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
