Magic Mushrooms

Synopsis

Mysterious mushrooms trigger odd events in Kanjikkuzhi village. Friends investigating their origin discover a web of folklore and scientific mysteries that challenge the boundary between natural and supernatural.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $9,654
Production Manjadi Creations
Also known as
Director
Nadirsha
Cast
Aju Varghese
Meenakshi Dinesh
Santhivila Dinesh
Johny Antony
Abin Bino
Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
