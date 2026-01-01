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Kinoafisha
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Custom of the Country
Custom of the Country
USA / 18+
About
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Filming locations
Cast
Sydney Sweeney
Leo Woodall
Josh Finan
Matthew Goode
Rose Leslie
Miranda Richardson
Director
Josie Rourke
Writer
Josie Rourke
,
Edith Wharton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Rabbit's Foot Films, LD Entertainment, Monumental Pictures
Also known as
Custom of the Country
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