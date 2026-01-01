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Kinoafisha Films Custom of the Country

Custom of the Country

USA / 18+

Cast

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
Leo Woodall
Leo Woodall
Josh Finan
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Rose Leslie
Rose Leslie
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Director Josie Rourke
Writer Josie Rourke, Edith Wharton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Rabbit's Foot Films, LD Entertainment, Monumental Pictures
Also known as
Custom of the Country

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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