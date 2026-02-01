Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Tickets
Tickets from 800 ₽
TheatreHD: Bystrye svidaniya
TheatreHD: Bystrye svidaniya
18+
Drama
Music
Comedy
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Cast
Gleb Sageev
Alexander Merkushev
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
11 February
from 800 ₽
22 February
from 800 ₽
25 February
from 800 ₽
27 February
from 800 ₽
14 March
from 880 ₽
«TheatreHD: Bystrye svidaniya» now playing
Wed
11
Sun
22
Wed
25
Fri
27
Sat
14
How do I book tickets for TheatreHD: Bystrye svidaniya?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
