1 poster
Going
3
Not going
0
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
3
Not going
0
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Kazakhstan
12+
Director
Shapagat Orinbaev
Cast
Azamat Sadvakasov
Erlan Aytbaev
Gulbakhram Akhat
Marat Dostayev
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
