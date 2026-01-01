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Poster of Boot Camp
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Boot Camp
5.8

Boot Camp

, 2008
Boot Camp
Canada, USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Boot Camp
5.8

Synopsis

A group of troubled teens are sent to a rehabilitation program housed in a remote camp on the island of Fiji. What their parents believe is a state-of-the-art deluxe institution in a beautiful natural environment turns out to be a prison-like boot camp where they are abused and brainwashed.

Cast

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis
Gregory Smith
Gregory Smith
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare
Regine Nehy
Christopher Jacot
Tygh Runyan
Director Christian Duguay
Writer Agatha Dominik, John Cox
Composer Normand Corbeil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2008
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $151,827
Production CD Films, Edgey Productions, Nomadic Pictures
Also known as
Boot Camp, Suffer Island, A Ilha - Uma Prisão sem Grades, Átnevelő tábor, Campamento castigo, De gré ou de force, El campo de la serenidad, I kataskinosi, O Campo do Medo, Ölüm kampı, Punishment, Straight Edge, Výchovný tábor, Лагерь, ミラ・クニス　監禁島, 孤島集中營

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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