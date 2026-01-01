A group of troubled teens are sent to a rehabilitation program housed in a remote camp on the island of Fiji. What their parents believe is a state-of-the-art deluxe institution in a beautiful natural environment turns out to be a prison-like boot camp where they are abused and brainwashed.
Boot Camp, Suffer Island, A Ilha - Uma Prisão sem Grades, Átnevelő tábor, Campamento castigo, De gré ou de force, El campo de la serenidad, I kataskinosi, O Campo do Medo, Ölüm kampı, Punishment, Straight Edge, Výchovný tábor, Лагерь, ミラ・クニス 監禁島, 孤島集中營
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
BenI told her to take it easy on you but she was right. You're a prick.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.