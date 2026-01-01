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Poster of Evil Under the Sun
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Evil Under the Sun
7.1

Evil Under the Sun

, 1982
Evil Under the Sun
Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Evil Under the Sun
7.1

Synopsis

An opulent beach resort provides a scenic background to this amusing whodunit as Poirot attempts to uncover the nefarious evildoer behind the strangling of a notorious stage star.

Cast

Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Colin Blakely
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin
Nicholas Clay
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Roddy McDowall
Director Guy Hamilton
Writer Agatha Christie, Anthony Shaffer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1982
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,111,426
Production EMI Films, Titan Productions, Mersham Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Evil Under the Sun, Muerte bajo el sol, Agatha Christie's Evil Under the Sun, Das Böse unter der Sonne, El diablo bajo el sol, Meurtre au soleil, Mord på ljusa dagen, Зло под солнцем, Assassinato num Dia de Sol, Blogis po saule, Crimă sub soare, De Duivel Is Overal, Delitto sotto il sole, Mord i solen, Mort sota el sol, Morte ao Sol, Nyaraló gyilkosok, Overal is de duivel, Quỷ Dữ Dưới Ánh Mặt Trời, Rikos auringon alla, Solen var vitne, Zło czai się wszędzie, Zlo pod slnkom, Zlo pod sluncem, Zlo pod suncem, Δύο εγκλήματα κάτω από τον ήλιο, Θάνατος κάτω από τον ήλιο, Зло під сонцем, Зло под слънцето, 地中海殺人事件

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Daphne Castle Arlena and I were in the chorus of a show together, not that I could ever compete. Even in those days, she could always throw her legs up in the air higher than any of us... and wider.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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