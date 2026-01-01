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Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Daphne CastleArlena and I were in the chorus of a show together, not that I could ever compete. Even in those days, she could always throw her legs up in the air higher than any of us... and wider.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.