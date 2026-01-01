Injured U.S. soldier Miles Willis awakens to discover he is trapped in a mysterious cube armed only with his combat gear. As Miles begins to question his sanity, he finds a lifeline – a voice on the other end of his satellite phone who claims to be a prisoner in a similar space. As the walls close in, these two strangers must put their heads together if they are to outwit their captors and unlock this deadly puzzle.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year2022
ProductionGrindstone Entertainment Group, Mill House Motion Pictures