Poster of The Abandon
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Abandon

The Abandon

The Abandon 18+
Synopsis

Injured U.S. soldier Miles Willis awakens to discover he is trapped in a mysterious cube armed only with his combat gear. As Miles begins to question his sanity, he finds a lifeline – a voice on the other end of his satellite phone who claims to be a prisoner in a similar space. As the walls close in, these two strangers must put their heads together if they are to outwit their captors and unlock this deadly puzzle.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Grindstone Entertainment Group, Mill House Motion Pictures
Also known as
The Abandon, Perdido, Escape the Cube, Mahajäetud
Cast
Jonathan Rosenthal
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
