The Assassin's Code

The Assassin's Code

The Assassin's Code 18+
Synopsis

A rookie detective, son of a dead disgraced cop, works to solve his first major case while under the watchful eye of a ghost-like assassin.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget $1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $53,940
Production Serious Stooges Films, Think Media Studios, William Baker Films
Also known as
The Assassin's Code, Codul asasinului, El código del asesino, Kodeks zabójcy, Legacy, Suikastçı, Наследие, ダブル・ミッション　報復の銃弾
Director
David A. Armstrong
Cast
Justin Chatwin
Justin Chatwin
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare
Robin Thomas
Robin Thomas
Yancy Butler
Yancy Butler
Elizabeth Anweis
Elizabeth Anweis
Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
