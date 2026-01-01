Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Geronimo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Geronimo

Geronimo

Geronimo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

South of France. In the sultry August heat, Geronimo, a young social educator, tries to ease tensions between the youngsters of the St Pierre neighborhood. The mood changes when Nil Terzi, a teenage girl of Turkish origin, flees an arranged marriage, running to the arms of her gypsy lover, Lucky Molina. Their escape sparks hostilities between the two clans. When the jousting and the musical battles begin, Geronimo struggles to quell the ensuing unrest around her.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2014
Worldwide Gross $191,365
Production Princes Films, Région Rhône-Alpes, Canal+
Also known as
Geronimo, Geronimo: Μια ιστορία αγάπης, Джеронимо, Джеронімо, Жеронимо
Director
Tony Gatlif
Cast
Celine Sallette
Celine Sallette
David Murgia
David Murgia
Nailia Harzoune
Nailia Harzoune
Vincent Heneine
Aksel Ustun
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more