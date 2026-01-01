South of France. In the sultry August heat, Geronimo, a young social educator, tries to ease tensions between the youngsters of the St Pierre neighborhood. The mood changes when Nil Terzi, a teenage girl of Turkish origin, flees an arranged marriage, running to the arms of her gypsy lover, Lucky Molina. Their escape sparks hostilities between the two clans. When the jousting and the musical battles begin, Geronimo struggles to quell the ensuing unrest around her.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2014
Worldwide Gross$191,365
ProductionPrinces Films, Région Rhône-Alpes, Canal+
Also known as
Geronimo, Geronimo: Μια ιστορία αγάπης, Джеронимо, Джеронімо, Жеронимо