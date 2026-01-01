Menu
Poster of Dear Zoe
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dear Zoe

Dear Zoe

Dear Zoe 18+
Synopsis

Tess enlists her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming juvenile delinquent next door to help her come to grips with the death of her little sister.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Zin Haze Productions, Resonate Entertainment
Also known as
Dear Zoe, Querida Zoe, Дорогая Зои
Director
Gren Wells
Cast
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Theo Rossi
Theo Rossi
Jessica Capshaw
Justin Bartha
Justin Bartha
Vivien Lyra Blair
Vivien Lyra Blair
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Nick DeNunzio You stay away from him, you hear me?
Tess DeNunzio But I'm almost 17. I'm not a little girl anymore.
Nick DeNunzio Yeah, well, it's my house, so it's my rules.
Tess DeNunzio My body, my rules.
