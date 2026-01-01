Menu
Dear Zoe
Dear Zoe
Dear Zoe
Drama
Detective
Romantic
Synopsis
Tess enlists her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming juvenile delinquent next door to help her come to grips with the death of her little sister.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Zin Haze Productions, Resonate Entertainment
Also known as
Dear Zoe, Querida Zoe, Дорогая Зои
Director
Gren Wells
Cast
Sadie Sink
Theo Rossi
Jessica Capshaw
Justin Bartha
Vivien Lyra Blair
Film rating
5.9
5.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Nick DeNunzio
You stay away from him, you hear me?
Tess DeNunzio
But I'm almost 17. I'm not a little girl anymore.
Nick DeNunzio
Yeah, well, it's my house, so it's my rules.
Tess DeNunzio
My body, my rules.
