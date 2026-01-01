Menu
Poster of A Baby for Christmas
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Baby for Christmas

A Baby for Christmas

Un bébé pour Noël 18+
Synopsis

Noémie wakes up in the hospital after a six month coma due to a bad fall, only to discover that she's pregnant and doesn't know who the father is.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2018
Production JLA Productions, TF1, BE-FILMS
Also known as
Un bébé pour Noël, A Baby for Christmas, Un bebè per Natale, Бебе за Коледа, Дитина на Новий рік
Director
Eric Summer
Eric Summer
Cast
Alexis Loret
Arnaud Binard
Mathéo Capelli
Laëtitia Milot
Maud Baecker
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
