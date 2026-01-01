Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
A Baby for Christmas
Un bébé pour Noël
18+
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Noémie wakes up in the hospital after a six month coma due to a bad fall, only to discover that she's pregnant and doesn't know who the father is.
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
JLA Productions, TF1, BE-FILMS
Also known as
Un bébé pour Noël, A Baby for Christmas, Un bebè per Natale, Бебе за Коледа, Дитина на Новий рік
Director
Eric Summer
Cast
Alexis Loret
Arnaud Binard
Mathéo Capelli
Laëtitia Milot
Maud Baecker
Film rating
5.7
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
