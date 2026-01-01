Menu
Poster of A Family for the Holidays
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Family for the Holidays

A Family for the Holidays

Engaging Father Christmas 18+
Synopsis

It's Christmas and Miranda leaves Seattle with a suitcase full of presents to join her long- lost family in Carlton Heath, where she will experience the joyful traditions she missed as a child. Last Christmas, Miranda fell in love with Ian, a local man who helped her as she searched for her father, James Whitcomb, a famous theatre actor she believed had a connection to the town. At his widow Margaret’s request, Miranda agrees to keep it a secret to protect the family from scandal.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2017
Production Bauman Entertainment, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
Engaging Father Christmas, A Family for the Holidays, Des révélations pour Noël, Il Natale delle verità, Družina za praznike, En familie til jul, Family for the Holidays, Obitelj za Božić, Rodzina na Gwiazdkę, Új család karácsonyra, Uma Família Para Este Natal, Una famiglia per le feste, Una familia por Navidad, Помолвка на Рождество
Director
David Winning
Cast
Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow
Niall Matter
Wendie Malick
Wendie Malick
P. Lynn Johnson
Michael Kopsa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Stills
