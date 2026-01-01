It's Christmas and Miranda leaves Seattle with a suitcase full of presents to join her long- lost family in Carlton Heath, where she will experience the joyful traditions she missed as a child. Last Christmas, Miranda fell in love with Ian, a local man who helped her as she searched for her father, James Whitcomb, a famous theatre actor she believed had a connection to the town. At his widow Margaret’s request, Miranda agrees to keep it a secret to protect the family from scandal.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2017
ProductionBauman Entertainment, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
Engaging Father Christmas, A Family for the Holidays, Des révélations pour Noël, Il Natale delle verità, Družina za praznike, En familie til jul, Family for the Holidays, Obitelj za Božić, Rodzina na Gwiazdkę, Új család karácsonyra, Uma Família Para Este Natal, Una famiglia per le feste, Una familia por Navidad, Помолвка на Рождество