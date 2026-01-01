Menu
To Be or Not to Be?

Byt ili ne byt? 18+
Synopsis

The title role performed twenty-year-old Takhir Umarov, who suffers from cerebral palsy. Unforgettable picture makes you wonder about the meaning of our existence..
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2014
Budget $503,690
Also known as
Byt ili ne byt?, Быть или не быть?, To Be or Not to Be?
Director
Azizzhan Zairov
Muhamed Mamyrbekov
Cast
Tahir Umarov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
