18+
Comedy
Horror
Synopsis
A nomadic recluse living on the fringes of society reconsiders his bloodthirsty legacy when a teenage girl shows up claiming to be his daughter.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Paper Street Pictures, Nocturnal Kid
Also known as
Blood Relatives, Blood Relatives - Blut ist dicker als Wasser, Кровные родственники
Director
Noah Segan
Cast
Noah Segan
Akasha Villalobos
Tracie Thoms
Josh Ruben
Brian Villalobos
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
