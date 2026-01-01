Menu
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Kinoafisha Films Lowlifes

Lowlifes

Lowlifes 18+
Synopsis

The survival instincts of a road-tripping family are put to the test when they have no other choice but to stay the night at a remote homestead.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Front Street Pictures, Lay-Carnagey Entertainment, Lowlifes Productions
Also known as
Lowlifes, Ellujäämine, Маргиналы
Director
Tesh Guttikonda
Mitch Oliver
Cast
Matthew MacCaull
Elyse Levesque
Josh Zaharia
Cassandra Sawtell
6.2
6.2 IMDb
