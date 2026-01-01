Menu
2 posters
Lowlifes
18+
Horror
Synopsis
The survival instincts of a road-tripping family are put to the test when they have no other choice but to stay the night at a remote homestead.
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Front Street Pictures, Lay-Carnagey Entertainment, Lowlifes Productions
Also known as
Lowlifes, Ellujäämine, Маргиналы
Director
Tesh Guttikonda
Mitch Oliver
Cast
Matthew MacCaull
Elyse Levesque
Josh Zaharia
Cassandra Sawtell
Quotes
Amy
I'd rather eat pussy than people!
Stills
