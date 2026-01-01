Alex Konrad I get sort of the quick version of the tour and now WeWork has its own barista. So I say, "Okay, I want a cappuccino," and Adam orders a latte. And I reach for my coffee, and Adam's like, "Oh, no, no, that's mine." And I was like, "No... Hold on, you know. I got the cappuccino. Like that's a cappuccino." And Adam just looks really confused and upset. And one of the staff is like, "Oh, I'm sorry. We actually call those lattes and those cappuccinos here," pointing at the opposite one. It stood out to me as just like a strange, gratuitous reality distortion moment around Adam because he was ordering lattes but wants cappuccinos. And rather than try to explain to him that he's wrong, they're just gonna change the meaning of that word.