Explore the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Campfire Studios, Forbes Entertainment, Olive Hill Media
WeWork, WeWork - enhörningens uppgång och fall, WeWork 470億ドル企業を崩落させた男, WeWork-skandalen, WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a 7 Billion Unicorn
Jed Rothstein
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ashton Kutcher
Farah White
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Alex Konrad I get sort of the quick version of the tour and now WeWork has its own barista. So I say, "Okay, I want a cappuccino," and Adam orders a latte. And I reach for my coffee, and Adam's like, "Oh, no, no, that's mine." And I was like, "No... Hold on, you know. I got the cappuccino. Like that's a cappuccino." And Adam just looks really confused and upset. And one of the staff is like, "Oh, I'm sorry. We actually call those lattes and those cappuccinos here," pointing at the opposite one. It stood out to me as just like a strange, gratuitous reality distortion moment around Adam because he was ordering lattes but wants cappuccinos. And rather than try to explain to him that he's wrong, they're just gonna change the meaning of that word.
