After the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launches a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
CountryUSA / Canada
Runtime1 hour 43 minutes
Production year2021
ProductionBloody Disgusting, Cinepocalypse Productions, Hangar 18 Media
Also known as
V/H/S/94, Dehşet Kaseti 94, Đoạn Băng Kinh Hoàng Năm 94, V/H/S 94, V/H/S/94: 파멸을 부르는 비디오, VHS 94, З/Л/О 94, 致命录像带94