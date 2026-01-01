Menu
Synopsis

After the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launches a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Bloody Disgusting, Cinepocalypse Productions, Hangar 18 Media
Also known as
V/H/S/94, Dehşet Kaseti 94, Đoạn Băng Kinh Hoàng Năm 94, V/H/S 94, V/H/S/94: 파멸을 부르는 비디오, VHS 94, З/Л/О 94, 致命录像带94
Director
Simon Barrett
Steven Kostanski
Cast
Anna Hopkins
Christian Potenza
Sean Gregory Sullivan
Conor Sweeney
Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
