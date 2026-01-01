Menu
1 poster
AURORA: What Happened to the Earth?

Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA plays her biggest ever headline performance at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes as part of her What Happened to the Earth? Tour. Filmed live on Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the arena is transformed into a space of spellbinding sound and light, and filled with fans in festive dress. AURORA’s ethereal voice is ever-captivating as she sings haunting ballads including 'Dreams' and 'Exist for Love' as well as fan-favourites 'Runaway', 'The Seed' and 'Churchyard'. Known for blending electronic pop with folk and vivid storytelling, AURORA’s performances are always immersive and emotional, and this concert – celebrating nature and the human experience – solidifies her as a beacon of originality and inspiration.
Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 4 March 2026
Release date
4 March 2026 Poland
Production La Catrina Films, Mercury Studios
Also known as
Aurora: What Happened to the Earth?, Aurora: What Happened to the Earth? Live from Mexico City
Director
Gonzalo Lopez
Cast
Aurora
Amalie Holt Kleive
Fredrik Svabø
Sigmund Vestrheim
Thea Emilie Wang
0.0
Rate 2 votes
