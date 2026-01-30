Menu
Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3
Synopsis

Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to hunt down those behind the disappearance of young girls, risking everything to bring them back alive.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $334,902
Production Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Mardaani 3, Отважная 3
Director
Abhiraj Minawala
Cast
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Janki Bodiwala
Mallika Prasad
Mikhail Yawalkar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
8.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
