Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3
Action
Crime
Drama
Synopsis
Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to hunt down those behind the disappearance of young girls, risking everything to bring them back alive.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$334,902
Production
Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Mardaani 3, Отважная 3
Director
Abhiraj Minawala
Cast
Rani Mukerji
Janki Bodiwala
Mallika Prasad
Mikhail Yawalkar
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.5
8.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
