1 poster
Alpha Males Experiment
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Synopsis
When Ethan, the needy nice guy, is dumped by his fiancée, he asks his misogynist older brother, Kyle, to help him win her back.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2009
Budget
$620,000
Production
Alessi Films, Partners In Crime Films
Also known as
Knuckle Draggers, Alpha Males Experiment, Альфа-самцы
Director
Alex Ranarivelo
Cast
Ross McCall
Omar Gooding
Danielle Nicolet
Justin Baldoni
Jennifer Alden
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Pam
So you think that we, we came from apes?
Kyle
Well I don't know about you honey, but I sure did.
