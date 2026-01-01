Menu
Poster of Alpha Males Experiment
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Alpha Males Experiment

Alpha Males Experiment

Knuckle Draggers 18+
Synopsis

When Ethan, the needy nice guy, is dumped by his fiancée, he asks his misogynist older brother, Kyle, to help him win her back.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2009
Budget $620,000
Production Alessi Films, Partners In Crime Films
Also known as
Knuckle Draggers, Alpha Males Experiment, Альфа-самцы
Director
Alex Ranarivelo
Cast
Ross McCall
Omar Gooding
Danielle Nicolet
Danielle Nicolet
Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni
Jennifer Alden
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
