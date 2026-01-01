Menu
Synopsis

Ashley Mackenzie has always been the preeminent “Christmas Queen” in town. From making hand-crafted decorations for the office to hosting the town’s annual Christmas sweater competition, she loves everything about the holiday. That is, until she meets her match in Ben Williams, a devilishly handsome new guy in town, who loves Christmas just as much as she does – and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Reel One Entertainment, CME Autum Productions
Also known as
Loving Christmas, Crazy for Christmas, Draži Božića, Królowie Bożego Narodzenia, La regina del Natale, La reina de la Navidad, La Reine de Noël, Rainha do Natal, Új szerelem karácsonyra, Wrapped Up in Love, Zaljubljena v božič, Zaljubljeni u Božić, Zamilované Vánoce
Director
Michelle Ouellet
Cast
Brittany Bristow
Olivier Renaud
Matt Wells
Art Hindle
Jonathon Whittaker
5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
