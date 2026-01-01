When 12-year-old Mickey Miller moves from New York to Ireland, she soon discovers a link between herself and the 300-year-old legend of the mysterious Black Knight, who regularly haunts the sleepy Irish village. With courage and a sharp mind, she sets out to save a precious herd of white horses and to thwart the evil plans of a greedy, ambitious woman.
CountryIreland / Netherlands / Germany
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2014
Budget€4,650,000
Worldwide Gross$41,807
ProductionGrand Pictures, Holland Harbour Productions, Longwood Pictures
Also known as
The Legend of Longwood, A Lenda de Longwood, Die Legende der weißen Pferde, La légende de Longwood, Legenda Longwood, Legenda o Longwoodu, Legende van Longwood, Longwood legendája, Longwoodska legenda, Легенда Лонгвуда, Легенда Лонґвуда