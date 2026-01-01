Menu
Synopsis

When 12-year-old Mickey Miller moves from New York to Ireland, she soon discovers a link between herself and the 300-year-old legend of the mysterious Black Knight, who regularly haunts the sleepy Irish village. With courage and a sharp mind, she sets out to save a precious herd of white horses and to thwart the evil plans of a greedy, ambitious woman.
Country Ireland / Netherlands / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2014
Budget €4,650,000
Worldwide Gross $41,807
Production Grand Pictures, Holland Harbour Productions, Longwood Pictures
Also known as
The Legend of Longwood, A Lenda de Longwood, Die Legende der weißen Pferde, La légende de Longwood, Legenda Longwood, Legenda o Longwoodu, Legende van Longwood, Longwood legendája, Longwoodska legenda, Легенда Лонгвуда, Легенда Лонґвуда
Director
Lisa Mulcahy
Cast
Thekla Reuten
Thekla Reuten
Fiona Glascott
Lorcan Cranitch
Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes
Scott Graham
Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
