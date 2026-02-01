Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Tickets from 120 ₽
MULT v kino. Vypusk №191. Uroki volshebstva
MULT v kino. Vypusk №191. Uroki volshebstva
Animation
Tickets from 120 ₽
MULT v kino. Vypusk №191. Uroki volshebstva
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
10:35
from 170 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
10:10
from 170 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 120 ₽
8 February
from 120 ₽
9 February
from 120 ₽
10 February
from 120 ₽
11 February
from 120 ₽
All cinemas
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
MULT v kino. Vypusk №191. Uroki volshebstva
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«MULT v kino. Vypusk №191. Uroki volshebstva» now playing
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
10:35
from 170 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
10:10
from 170 ₽
Formula kino na Michurinskom
Ramenki
2D
10:15
from 170 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
