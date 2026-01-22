Menu
1 poster
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Synopsis

In the heart of Fort Kochi, three brothers and their crew of unlikely misfits stumble into the wild world of WWE-style costumed wrestling. What begins as a scrappy hustle soon explodes into a riot of masks, egos, and full-blown madness, all set against the backdrop of a city that never plays by the rules. But can their brotherhood survive when the real fight begins outside the ropes?
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026 Lithuania N13
22 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $880,888
Production Reel World Entertainment
Also known as
Chatha Pacha, Chatha Pacha - The Ring of Rowdies, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, Do or Die
Director
Adhvaith Nayar
Cast
Arjun Ashokan
Roshan Mathew
Vishak Nair
Ishan Shoukath
Carmen S Mathew
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
