In the heart of Fort Kochi, three brothers and their crew of unlikely misfits stumble into the wild world of WWE-style costumed wrestling. What begins as a scrappy hustle soon explodes into a riot of masks, egos, and full-blown madness, all set against the backdrop of a city that never plays by the rules. But can their brotherhood survive when the real fight begins outside the ropes?
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 15 minutes
Production year2026
World premiere22 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026
Lithuania
N13
22 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$880,888
ProductionReel World Entertainment
Also known as
Chatha Pacha, Chatha Pacha - The Ring of Rowdies, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, Do or Die