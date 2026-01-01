Menu
How to Train Your Dragon 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2
Synopsis

The second live-action adaptation of the animated trilogy. Plot TBA.
Country USA
Production year 2027
Production DreamWorks Animation, Marc Platt Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
How to Train Your Dragon 2, Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 2, Draktränaren 2, Így neveld a sárkányodat 2., Jak wytresować smoka 2
Director
Dean DeBlois
Cast
Gerard Butler
Mason Thames
Nico Parker
Julian Dennison
Bronwyn James
Cast and Crew

Film rating

