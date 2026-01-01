In a peripheral neighbourhood, where the rural and urban worlds meet, the houses of the first migrants who arrived after the post-war period coexist with the new blocks of the dormitory city, where the latest wave of migration is concentrated. This humble corner is now an authentic global village. Good Valley Stories is a sum of constructs, of social, generational and identity, urban and ecological conflicts, but it is also a calm and humanistic look at today’s world.
CountryFrance / Spain
Runtime2 hours 2 minutes
Production year2025
Production3Cat, Los Ilusos Films, Perspective Films
Also known as
Historias del buen valle, Good Valley Stories, Histoires de la bonne vallée