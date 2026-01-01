Menu
Synopsis

Sara Sálamo films Isco with intimacy, breaking sports doc rules. His injury keeps him from the Euro, exposing in silence the hidden epic of effort and resilience.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget €198
Worldwide Gross $19,782
Production Montauk Cinema, Mountak Canarias, Real Betis Balompié
Also known as
En silencio. La resiliencia de Isco Alarcón
Director
Sara Sálamo
Cast
Sara Sálamo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
