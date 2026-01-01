Menu
Kinoafisha Films The AlphabetMan

The AlphabetMan

The AlphabetMan 18+
Neuroatypical extroverted Australian Andy charms the introverted elite of the “Happiest Country in the World” and talks himself into teaching at Aalto University in Helsinki. His achievements are praised and Andy acts as the spearhead of Finnish educational projects in Africa, refugee camps in the Middle East and even the Nevada desert for the Burning Man festival. At the peak of his career representing Finland in the Netherlands, Andy is attacked. A head injury causes PTSD and the deal is done. Almost everything possible in the Finnish healthcare system goes wrong and Andy falls through the safety nets of the Nordic welfare state into a “black hole.” Andy receives a bewildering number of different F-code diagnoses and eventually ends up in a closed ward, holding the unofficial world record for the most different F-code diagnoses given to one person.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Emerald Gate Industries
The AlphabetMan
Director
Oskari Pastila
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
