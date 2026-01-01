Julia was fired three weeks ago. She also got sober three weeks ago. She’s starting over in a suburban rental, and doing a lot of online shopping to help make the space her own, fast. When packages she didn’t order start showing up at her door — a blender, a corkscrew, her signature shade of lipstick — they feel so unnervingly tied to her past that it starts to feel like someone is watching her. The shopping site Smirk denies responsibility. But increasingly paranoid, Julia tumbles down a rabbit hole to find the identity of her anonymous sender.
CountryUSA
ProductionComet Pictures, Paris-Films, Three Point Capital (TPC)