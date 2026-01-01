Menu
Synopsis

Julia was fired three weeks ago. She also got sober three weeks ago. She’s starting over in a suburban rental, and doing a lot of online shopping to help make the space her own, fast. When packages she didn’t order start showing up at her door — a blender, a corkscrew, her signature shade of lipstick — they feel so unnervingly tied to her past that it starts to feel like someone is watching her. The shopping site Smirk denies responsibility. But increasingly paranoid, Julia tumbles down a rabbit hole to find the identity of her anonymous sender.
Country USA
Production Comet Pictures, Paris-Films, Three Point Capital (TPC)
Also known as
Sender, Remetente Desconhecido
Director
Russell Goldman
Cast
Rhea Seehorn
Rhea Seehorn
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brittney Lower
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Anna Baryshnikov
Anna Baryshnikov
